Twin Hazratganj fires reported in gap of 4 hours

Fire broke out twice on the same floor of Prince Complex in busy Hazratganj, on Thursday, while another fire incident was reported at a school dress shop in crowded Yahiyaganj market, Chowk, earlier in the morning.

According to the police, the twin fires on the second floor of Prince Market were caused due to a short circuit and an explosion in an inverter battery.

Several students were present in a coaching institute on the third floor of the complex when smoke began emanating from a water purifier distributor office at around 10.30 am. This led to a stampede-like situation among the students. However, all were safely brought out and the fire was doused within an hour.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), central, Rajesh Srivastava, said that the fire was caused by a short circuit and it was detected when a woman employee reached the office to open it.

He said the second fire broke out on the same floor at around 2.30 pm due to an explosion of the battery of an inverter. He said this led to dense smoke after which offices were vacated and people were brought out. He said there would be around 100 shops and 60 offices located in the complex.

The fire incident in Chowk area took place when fire broke out due to a short circuit at Kamal Dresses. The flames were doused easily.