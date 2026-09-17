Two arrested from Shamli for sharing obscene videos of minors

UP cyber crime police arrested two men from Shamli for allegedly uploading and circulating obscene videos involving minors through social media. The arrests followed investigations triggered by cyber tipline and National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) reports, officials said on Wednesday.

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A UP Cyber Crime headquarters informed that the accused were identified as Mohd Wahab and Rizwan Mohammed. Police said both were arrested around noon on Tuesday and separate cases were registered against them.

He said the investigations began after reports concerning suspected online sexual exploitation of children were received through the NCRP and NCMEC-linked cyber tipline and processed through the Union home ministry’s Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C).

Police said they analysed digital evidence supplied by service providers, including Customer Application Forms (CAF), Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDR) and other account-related information, to identify the users allegedly linked to the flagged activity.

Investigators found that Wahab allegedly used WhatsApp Messenger to upload and circulate videos involving minors. An OCWC report and technical details associated with a mobile number were examined before his identity was established and he was arrested.

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{{^usCountry}} In the second case, Rizwan allegedly operated an Instagram account under the name “Sameer Siddiqui” and used its Messenger service to upload and circulate objectionable video files. A cyber tipline report identified activity linked to the account dating back to June 13, 2022, after which investigators analysed the associated mobile number and subscriber records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the second case, Rizwan allegedly operated an Instagram account under the name “Sameer Siddiqui” and used its Messenger service to upload and circulate objectionable video files. A cyber tipline report identified activity linked to the account dating back to June 13, 2022, after which investigators analysed the associated mobile number and subscriber records. {{/usCountry}}

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Police alleged that the material linked to the two accused had been circulated through more than 70 social media groups. The cases have been registered under Section 67B of the Information Technology Act, which covers electronic material depicting or involving children in sexually explicit acts.

Shamli superintendent of police (SP) Narendra Pratap Singh said the two cases were being investigated separately and further action would be taken based on the digital evidence collected by the cyber police. He said investigators are also examining the social media accounts, groups and communication channels allegedly used for circulation of the material and are working to establish whether other persons were involved.

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