Two arrested in Uttar Pradesh over pro-Pakistan actions

Two men were arrested in separate instances in Uttar Pradesh for taking allegedly pro-Pakistan actions.

In the first case, one man was arrested on the sedition charge for hoisting the Pakistan flag atop his shop in a Varanasi village. The other man was taken into custody in Aligarh for posting pro-Pakistan slogans on social media after the Pakistan cricket team’s victory over the Indian side in a T20 World Cup match on October 24, police officials said.

In Varanasi, a 22-year-old tailor was arrested on Saturday after he hoisted the Pakistan national flag on the roof of his shop at Bhavanipur village in the Rajatalab area on Friday, the police said on Sunday.

A senior police officer said the locals alleged that Taj Mohammad had put the Pakistan flag on his shop and when some villagers asked him to remove it, he hurled abuses at them and shouted a pro-Pakistan slogan. Following tension in the village, a police team reached the spot and had the Pakistani flag removed, the officer said. Taj fled his house before the police team reached the village, he added.

In a statement, the police said the police registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code sections 124 (A) (sedition), 505 (2) (making statement with intent to cause public fear) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke the breach of peace) for shouting the pro-Pakistan slogan and hoisting the Pakistan flag.

A police team led by sub-inspector Pankaj Singh arrested him from the Bhavanipur area on Saturday.

Ram Ashish, the station officer of the Rajatalab police station, confirmed the accused was arrested.

An officer said that during interrogation, the accused claimed that some locals provoked him for his action. The matter is being investigated.

In Aligarh, the police arrested Mohd Farukh on Saturday for posting pro-Pakistan slogans on the social media after Pakistan’s victory. The arrest was made after a case was registered at the Akrabad police station of Aligarh.

Suman Kanojia, the circle officer for Barla police circle in Aligarh, said, “The complainant had named Mohd. Farukh for allegedly posting objectionable material on social media after India faced defeat in T20 World Cup opening match on October 24. The complaint was verified and the case was registered at the Akrabad police station of Aligarh on Friday.”

“The case has been registered at Akrabad police station under section 153A (promoting enmity and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295-A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings), 298 (deliberate intention of wounding religious feelings), 505(1)(b) (inducing to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) of the Indian Penal Code, besides Section 66F (Cyber Terrorism) of the Information Technology (Amended) Act 2008,” the circle officer said.

“The complainant had named Mohd Farukh who was arrested on Saturday and a search for his unidentified associate in the case is on,” she added.

Another complaint has been lodged against a student for posting pro-Pakistan chats on a WhatsApp group after the match.

Police personnel privy to the matter at the Civil Lines police station of Aligarh said the police were verifying the authenticity of the complaint and were yet to register a case.

The complaint was made by office bearers of Hindu Jagran Manch led by state secretary Pushpendra Singh Jadaun at the Civil Lines police station of Aligarh.