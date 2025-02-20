Two bodies found in Lucknow’s Indira Canal

Two bodies, one of a missing teenage girl and another of an unidentified young man, were found in Indira Canal here on Wednesday, police said. The girl was identified as a 17-year-old resident of Deva in Barabanki district, who had been missing for the past eight days. (For representation)

Meanwhile, police officials believed that the discovery of the two bodies at the same location might be a coincidence even as an investigation was underway to determine if there was any connection between the two. The man was suspected to be under 30 years old.

BBD police station in-charge inspector Ajay Narayan Singh said the girl’s father had filed a missing person’s report at the Deva police station on February 13. The father said that there were no circumstances at home that could have driven his daughter to suicide.

However, police sources said that the girl was reprimanded by her family members on February 12, a day before she went missing.

“We are awaiting the postmortem report, which will help us determine the cause of deaths and whether any external injuries suggested a struggle. We are also working to identify the young man and ascertain if there was any connection between him and the girl,” said Vibhuti Khand ACP Radha Raman Singh.