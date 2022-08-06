Two cousins shot at outside their house in Lucknow, critical

LUCKNOW Two cousin brothers were shot at outside their house by three unidentified bike-borne assailants in Hanumanpuri colony in Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar for allegedly slapping a Class 9 student because of his confrontation with a boy living in their neighbourhood.

One of the youths was shot on the toe and the other one on the thigh. The two were undergoing treatment at Sarojini Nagar community health centre, where their condition was stated to be critical. Later, they were referred to the Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University, said police.

An FIR was lodged against three youths – Ankur Pal and Abhishek Pal, the relatives of the Class 9 student, and their friend Aditya Yadav, under Section 307 of the IPC. The police arrested Aditya Yadav and a search was on for Ankur and Aditya Pal.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Raghavendra Kumar Mishra, said the two victims were identified as Shivanshu Dhanuk, 24, and Nitesh Dhanuk, 26 Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo was targeted when they were standing outside their houses around 1.30pm.

Three youths riding a motorcycle stopped near the two victims and opened fire on them after a short conversation, he said.

Mishra said the two victims had so far not revealed about any dispute or enmity, but it was suspected that the attack was a fallout of the cousins slapping the Class 9 student.