Monday, Jun 17, 2024
Two criminals held after encounter with police in U.P.’s Kaushambi

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 17, 2024 05:06 AM IST

Kaushambi Police in Uttar Pradesh arrested two criminals on the run after a loot incident. One was injured in a police encounter. Three others were already arrested.

Kaushambi Police in Uttar Pradesh arrested two criminals who were on the run in connection with the recent incident of loot in Saini area. One of the two criminals suffered a bullet injury in his leg during an encounter with police team on Saturday night.

The criminals had looted a stamp vendor on June 10. (For Rep)
Three looters were arrested earlier, police said. Superintendent of police, Kaushambi, Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said one of the two looters on the run identified as Ayaz was arrested by Manjhanpur police on Saturday with looted 1.46 lakh cash.

On his confession, the police nabbed his aide Faiyaz from near Osa Pulia. However, Faiyaz opened fire on the police team when asked to surrender. He was injured in the retaliatory firing and was arrested with a firearm. He was later admitted to a hospital.

Three looters Mohd Sameer, Gaurav Tripathi and Badal Kushwaha were arrested on Wednesday, police said. The five criminals had looted a stamp vendor on June 10.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Two criminals held after encounter with police in U.P.'s Kaushambi
