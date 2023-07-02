Two die of electrocution in Lucknow

A daily wager and a fast-food joint owner died due to electrocution in two separate incidents, under the PGI police station area here on Saturday.

In the first incident, Lalit Kumar, 30, a labourer, died after the tin shade of his hut came in contact with a live electricity wire. “The incident happened around 10pm when Lalit, who originally belongs to Rae Bareli district, was sleeping in his hut,” said police in its press statement.

“He used to work in an under-construction building as a labourer and was living temporarily under a tin shade near Kalindi Park under PGI police station area. At night when he was sleeping, an electric wire touched the shade due to which he died,” said the deceased’s brother Makhanlal.

In the second incident, a fast-food seller died while fixing a bulb in his makeshift food stall in the market near the PGI campus.

According to police, the deceased Vimal Kumar Kushwaha, 42, from Unnao district used to live with his wife and 8-year-old daughter and ran his food joint.

The family members said that at 10.15 pm on Saturday, he was fixing a bulb in his shop when he got electrocuted. He was taken to the Trauma Centre at PGI hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

