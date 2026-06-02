Two high-level committees formed to probe Hamirpur bridge incident: UP govt

The district administration and the Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation have constituted two separate high-level inquiry committees to investigate the collapse of a segmental span of an under-construction bridge over the Betwa river in Hamirpur. The incident occurred in the early hours of May 29.

A segmental span of an under-construction bridge on the Betwa river in Hamirpur collapsed early on May 29. (FILE PHOTO)

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The committees have begun investigation into the incident and strict action will be taken against those found responsible, said a press statement issued by the state government on Monday.

District magistrate Abhishek Goyal said, “The three-member inquiry committee constituted by the district administration, headed by the Additional District Magistrate (Namami Gange), is conducting a detailed examination of all administrative, technical, and procedural aspects related to the incident. Committee members have already begun site inspections and evidence collection.”

The Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation’s three-member technical committee will thoroughly review construction quality, design, structural standards, construction materials, and compliance with safety protocols. Laboratory testing of construction materials will also be conducted if required.

A case has been registered at Kurara police station under Sections 106(1) and 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the accident, the press statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} The district magistrate stated that ex gratia assistance of ₹4 lakh each has already been provided by the government to the families of the six workers who lost their lives in the accident. In addition, the construction firm, Shelter Infra Projects Limited, has provided ₹10 lakh to the family of each deceased worker. Under labour department schemes, every eligible family is also being provided ₹1.25 lakh, said the press statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district magistrate stated that ex gratia assistance of ₹4 lakh each has already been provided by the government to the families of the six workers who lost their lives in the accident. In addition, the construction firm, Shelter Infra Projects Limited, has provided ₹10 lakh to the family of each deceased worker. Under labour department schemes, every eligible family is also being provided ₹1.25 lakh, said the press statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Two eligible families are being provided benefits under the National Family Benefit Scheme. Anita, wife of the late Rajesh Pal, and Rajendra Singh, father of the late Pushpendra Singh Chauhan, have been granted benefits under the scheme.

Additionally, action is being taken to extend benefits under the Old Age Pension Scheme to Rajendra Singh and under the Destitute Women Pension Scheme to Anita.

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The two daughters of the late Rajesh Pal will be covered under the Chief Minister Bal Seva Scheme. Under the scheme, both girls will receive financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month until they attain the age of 18 years.

The district magistrate also said, “The district administration stands firmly with the affected families with full sensitivity and commitment. No compromise will be made on quality and safety standards in construction works.”