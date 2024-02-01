Two invigilators for 40 examinees in HS, Inter exams-2024

PRAYAGRAJ: Invigilators in examinations halls of various exam centres during the high school and intermediate examinations-2024 of UP Board would be deployed on the basis of examinees in an examination hall. There will be two invigilators for 40 examinees in a hall while the count of invigilators would go up to three per exam hall if the number of examinees in it anywhere between 41 and 60. Prayagraj-based UP Board headquarters. (HT File)

Orders in this regard have been issued by Dibyakant Shukla, secretary of the Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (as the UP Board is formally known) to all District Inspectors of Schools (DIOSes).

All centre managers will send date-wise, subject-wise and class-wise number of candidates of their centre to the DIOS concerned before the commencement of the examinations. The instructions say that 50% of the exam hall invigilators at every centre will be from outside (external). Also, on the day of examination of a subject, the teacher of that subject will not be assigned the duty of being a room invigilator or supervisor in that shift.

Teachers of schools running under the same management will also not be assigned duty of invigilator at a designated examination centre of other schools running under the same management system, the orders say.

DIOSes have also been asked to ensure that if exam hall supervisors are not available as per the requirement of a centre, then in the order of priority, teachers of secondary schools, upper primary schools and finally primary schools are given this duty.

Exam hall invigilators whose children and relatives are appearing in the exam will also not be eligible to undertake invigilation duty at that centre.

Centre managers, external centre managers and exam invigilators found reluctant to discharge their responsibilities or remaining deliberately absentwill be considered absent from duty in public interest and disciplinary action will be taken against them, the board has said.

The UP Board will conduct its Class 10 and 12 examinations-2024 at 8,264 centres spread across the 75 districts of the state between February 22 and March 9.

The Board released the examination schedule on December 7, 2023 making it clear that the exams would last 17 days (12 working days). The examinations would be held in two shifts: 8.30am to 11.45am and 2pm to 5.15pm.

Around 55,08,206 students are registered to appear for high school and intermediate exams-2024. They include 29,47,324 high school students (15,71,686 boys and 13,75,638 girls) and 25,60,882 intermediate students (14,12,806 boys and 11,48,076 girls).