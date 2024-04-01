Two killed, 10 injured after container vehicle hits auto, tempo

Two persons died, and 10 others were severely injured after a container vehicle rammed into an autorickshaw and a tempo in which they were travelling at Rae Bareli road near SGPGI here early Monday morning. The collision was so strong that the tempo’s back side was damaged. (HT)

The collision was so strong that the tempo’s back side was damaged while the auto was also destroyed in the accident trapping people inside it.

As soon as the information was shared by the locals to the police, they immediately reached the spot and took all the 12 injured to the nearby Apex Trauma Centre in PGI where doctors declared two dead upon arrival.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Krishna Prasad Gupta, 62, of Jharkhand’s Daltonganj and Ritu Raj Choudhary, 25, of Bihar’s Motihari.

Police said in a press statement that ten injured persons were still undergoing treatment. Reportedly, the condition of the injured remains to be critical.

“The container vehicle has been seized and its driver has been taken into custody,” said police.

The injured undergoing treatment have been identified as Nathuni Raam, 85, Rajkumrai, 48, Vansh Gopal Singh, 68, Shiva Prakash Singh, 40, Om Prakash, 44, Preetam Singh, 44, Manoj, 45, Anjali, 22, Alok Kumar, 13, and Nityanand Goswami, 52.