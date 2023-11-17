Two killed after passenger bus collides with truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Two persons were killed while 26 others got injured on Friday after a bus carrying passengers from Lucknow to Etawah collided with a truck near Sabli Kheda village on the expressway, police said.

A total of 26 injured individuals were rushed to Bangarmau Hospital, with two fatalities confirmed. (Representative file image)

The bus carrying 40 passengers, including catering supplies for a religious event in Etawah, collided with the truck around 4am.

The impact caused the bus to overturn and crash into the divider.

Emergency responders swiftly transported the injured to the hospital in Bangarmau.

The deceased were identified.

Mohit (25) succumbed to his injuries upon reaching the hospital while another driver, Lal Bahadur, a resident of Sahi Kheda, Lucknow, was also pronounced dead on arrival.

Among the injured, two remain in critical condition.

