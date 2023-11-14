Biker killed in crash with pick-up truck in Mohali’s Lalru

A 26-year-old motorcyclist died after he rear-ended a pick-up truck that suddenly overtook him and applied brakes near ITI Chowk, Lalru, on the Ambala-Chandigarh Highway on Saturday night. Lalru police on Monday registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)

The victim was identified as Ram Ji, a native of Saadabad in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh. He was staying in a rented accommodation near Kali Mata Mandir, Peer Muchhalla, Zirakpur.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s friend Dev Kumar, they were returning home on a motorcycle from Kurukshetra on Saturday night. When they reached ITI Chowk in Lalru, a speeding Mahindra Bolero pick-up truck suddenly overtook them, positioning itself ahead of them, and before Ram Ji could react, the truck applied brakes, causing a collision.

The pick-up truck immediately fled the scene.

Ram Ji suffered grievous injuries in the mishap, while Kumar escaped unhurt. Ram Ji was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, in Chandigarh. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Police on Monday registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the victim’s family. An investigation into the incident is underway to trace and arrest the absconding pick-up truck driver.

