New Delhi, Ayodhya, a major pilgrimage site on the banks of the Saryu, has taken a significant step towards cleaner water management with the completion of a 33 million litres per day sewage treatment plant and an interception and diversion network of drains under the Namami Gange Programme.

Two Namami Gange projects boost sewage treatment in Ayodhya: NMCG

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The two projects have been completed with an investment of ₹260 crore and are aimed at preventing untreated sewage from entering the Saryu, and improving the quality of water in the river, the National Mission for Clean Ganga said on Tuesday.

"Ayodhya is not just a city of faith; now it is also an example of clean water management," the NMCG said in a post on X.

The projects include tapping, interception and diversion of the city's drains, work on which was completed in 2021, stopping the direct flow of wastewater into the river.

The 33 MLD sewage treatment plant, approved in 2021, became operational in 2025, it said.

"The water that used to flow untreated earlier now reaches the Saryu after being treated," the NMCG said.

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{{^usCountry}} The 33 MLD STP and I&D network were among seven major sewerage infrastructure projects completed during the second half of 2024-25 under the Namami Gange Programme, according to the Union Jal Shakti ministry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 33 MLD STP and I&D network were among seven major sewerage infrastructure projects completed during the second half of 2024-25 under the Namami Gange Programme, according to the Union Jal Shakti ministry. {{/usCountry}}

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The intervention builds on earlier efforts to prevent sewage from entering the river. In May 2018, the NMCG had approved an I&D project for five drains carrying a cumulative 5 MLD sewage into the Saryu at an estimated cost of ₹37.67 crore.

At the time, Ayodhya already had an operational 12 MLD sewage treatment plant. The project was aimed at ensuring its full utilisation by diverting the intercepted sewage to the STP for treatment instead of allowing it to flow directly into the Saryu.

The latest infrastructure strengthens the city's sewage treatment capacity and forms part of the broader Namami Gange effort to address pollution from untreated domestic wastewater.

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The Namami Gange Programme also encompasses solid waste management, riverfront development, ecological restoration, afforestation, biodiversity conservation and public participation as part of a broader approach to river rejuvenation.

"Clean water, healthy city, and prosperous Ayodhya. This resolve has now become a reality," the NMCG said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.