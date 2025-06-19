Two new rhino rehabilitation areas in Dudhwa soon

Two new rhino rehabilitation areas (RRAs) will come up in Dudhwa National Park, in Lakhimpur, and the state government has allocated a budget of ₹1.5 crore for the project. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The project aims for long-term preservation of the natural habitats of rhinos and other endangered species, training personnel for wildlife monitoring, and procuring essential medicines and equipment. The project will be implemented specifically in Dudhwa National Park, with the goal of ensuring sustainable measures for habitat protection. Dudhwa has 50 one-horned rhinos.

Dudhwa National Park’s deputy director T Rengaraju, said that the new centres—RRA-3 and RRA-4—will follow the earlier models of RRA-1 and RRA-2 and facilitate close monitoring of rhinos in semi-wild environments, enabling them to thrive naturally in their habitat. The initiative will also benefit other endangered species in the area.

Rengaraju said that of the total, ₹1.27 crore will be used for the maintenance of natural habitats, water bodies, and favourable vegetation. An additional ₹7 lakh has been set aside for wildlife medicines and chemicals, ₹4.8 lakh for major construction work, and ₹3 lakh for minor civil work.

“Moreover, ₹7 lakh will be used for the procurement of monitoring devices, machinery, and other necessary equipment. The project’s overarching goal is not just to conserve rhino habitats, but also to strengthen surveillance systems to curb poaching and the illegal trade of rhino parts,” he said.

Compensation for fox, jackal attack

LUCKNOW If residents of Uttar Pradesh are killed in a fox or jackal attack, the next of kin will be compensated, just as in case of tiger, lion, panther, wolf, elephant, crocodile, rhino, wild boar attacks.

The state government has decided that a compensation amount of ₹4 lakh will be given to the family/kin in case of death due to the attack. A post mortem will be conducted in such cases to confirm death due to wild animal attack. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the chief secretary.

Though major killings in man-animal conflict areas happen due to attacks by tiger, wolf, elephant, crocodile in the state but in some cases other animals too kill humans. Keeping the incidents of man-animal conflicts in the recent past, the proposal was made and now a decision has been taken to compensate victims of jackal or fox attacks too.