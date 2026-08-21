New Delhi, The National Mission for Clean Ganga on Thursday said concession agreements have been signed for two sewage treatment plant projects in Uttar Pradesh to strengthen waste water management in Varanasi and Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar.

Two new STP projects to strengthen waste water management in UP

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The agreements were signed at the Mission headquarters here for a 60 million litres per day sewage treatment plant at Lohta in Varanasi and a 45 MLD STP at Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar.

The Lohta project will intercept and treat untreated sewage flowing through Durga Drain into the Varuna River, which eventually meets the Ganga near Adi Keshav Ghat, the NMCG said.

The 45 MLD STP at Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar will address untreated sewage entering the Ganga through Railway Nala and Ganda Nala.

With the project, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar will have adequate STP capacity and all drains emerging from the town will be intercepted, it said.

Both projects will be implemented under the Hybrid Annuity-based Public-Private Partnership model.

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{{^usCountry}} The projects are being executed by Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam , with Varanasi Lohta STP Pvt Ltd and Varanasi DDU Nagar STP Pvt Ltd as concessionaires for the two projects, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The projects are being executed by Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam , with Varanasi Lohta STP Pvt Ltd and Varanasi DDU Nagar STP Pvt Ltd as concessionaires for the two projects, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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The Lohta project will also have 15 years of operation and maintenance , according to the NMCG.

The agreements were signed by Janardan Singh, Superintending Engineer, UP Jal Nigam , Varanasi; Mahesh Kumar Kashyap, Deputy Secretary , NMCG; and Piyush Jain, Director of the respective concessionaire companies, in the presence of NMCG Director General Rajeev Kumar Mital.

Mital highlighted the importance of both projects in reducing pollution loads, improving water quality and strengthening sewage treatment infrastructure, and urged the executing agency and concessionaires to complete the projects ahead of their scheduled completion dates.

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Together, the projects mark another significant step towards the goals of Nirmal Ganga, cleaner tributaries and healthier river ecosystems, the NMCG said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.