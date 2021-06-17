Two Rohingya Muslims held from Aligarh, cops suspect over 100 more living in UP

Two alleged Rohingya Muslims, residing in Uttar Pradesh illegally on fake identities, were arrested by UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) from Aligarh on Thursday, said senior ATS officials.

The duo was residing at Maqdoomnagar locality in Aligarh, said officials claiming forged Indian identity cards were recovered from their possession.

Expressing concern over illegal immigration of Rohingya Muslims, a senior ATS official said illegal immigrants from Myanmar are entering into the country through Bangladesh border illegally and had spread in different parts of the state as well as the country.

He said the situation was alarming since they are managing to get Indian identity proofs with the help of Rohingya Muslims living here for past many years.

Those arrested on Thursday were identified as Mohd Rafique and Mohd Ameen, both residents of Mangadu, Myanmar.

He said the information about Rafique and Ameen was extracted from another Myanmar resident Noor Alam, who was arrested from Ghaziabad on June 8.

Noor Alam, who was living in UP illegally on fake Indian identity, was arrested on the basis of information revealed by his brother-in-law Azizullah, who was residing in UP with Indian identity nearly for past 18 years. Azizullah was arrested from Sant Kabir Nagar on January 6 earlier this year.

‘Over 100 Rohingya living in UP’

A senior police official privy to the investigation said that over 100 Rohingya Muslims are suspected to be residing in Uttar Pradesh illegally on Indian identity as per the information extracted from Noor Alam and Amir Hussain, who were rigorously interrogated by UP ATS during five days police custody remand earlier this week.

He said Noor Alam revealed that Azizullah had formed a nexus in the state while staying here for past many years and helped over hundred Rohingya Muslims get fake Indian identity proofs, including voter IDs, Aadhar cards, driving license etc. He said these people had settled down in different parts of the state, mainly in the West UP districts, after procuring fake identity proofs.

He said Noor Alam had shared details of some more Rohingya on the basis of which search operation are being carried out in different districts.