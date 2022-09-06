Two U.P. ministers meet CM over quota to Majhwar community

About a week after the Allahabad high court quashed three government orders notifying eighteen castes under other backward class (OBC) category in the Scheduled Caste list, two U.P. ministers Sanjay Nishad and Rakesh Sachan met chief minister Yogi Adityanath and discussed the issue of reservation to Majhwar (fishermen) community. Sanjay Nishad is also the president of Nishad Party which is a BJP ally in the state.

“Sanjay Kumar Nishad and Rakesh Sachan met the chief minister and discussed the issue of reservation to Majhwar community. Sanjay Kumar Nishad discussed the situation arising out of Allahabad high court’s decision to quash the notification including 18 OBCs in the Scheduled Caste list,” said a press release.

According to Sanjay Nishad, the CM assured him that the state government would take positive action on the issue. He said the chief minister has directed minister for social welfare Asim Arun to meet Nishad and resolve the issue at the earliest.

Nishad said the issue for his community was about explanation. He said all the sub castes of Machhua (fishermen) community were there in the list of Scheduled Caste on serial number 53 as Majhwar and serial number 66 as Turaha. He said the synonyms of sub castes of Machhua community – Kahar, Kashyap, Kewat, Mallah, Nishad, Raikwar, Dhivar, Botham, Turha, Godia, Manjhi and Machhua needed to be redefined.

Nishad said his cabinet colleague Rakesh Sachan also met the chief minister and apprised him of the prevailing situation. According to him, Sachan said the situation of the Nishad community had turned pitiable due to the policies of previous governments and the castes that are synonyms of Majhwar should be taken out from the list of OBC and included in the SC list.