Two U.P. ministers meet CM over quota to Majhwar community
Sanjay Kumar Nishad and Rakesh Sachan met chief minister Yogi Adityanath and discussed the issue with him
About a week after the Allahabad high court quashed three government orders notifying eighteen castes under other backward class (OBC) category in the Scheduled Caste list, two U.P. ministers Sanjay Nishad and Rakesh Sachan met chief minister Yogi Adityanath and discussed the issue of reservation to Majhwar (fishermen) community. Sanjay Nishad is also the president of Nishad Party which is a BJP ally in the state.
“Sanjay Kumar Nishad and Rakesh Sachan met the chief minister and discussed the issue of reservation to Majhwar community. Sanjay Kumar Nishad discussed the situation arising out of Allahabad high court’s decision to quash the notification including 18 OBCs in the Scheduled Caste list,” said a press release.
According to Sanjay Nishad, the CM assured him that the state government would take positive action on the issue. He said the chief minister has directed minister for social welfare Asim Arun to meet Nishad and resolve the issue at the earliest.
Nishad said the issue for his community was about explanation. He said all the sub castes of Machhua (fishermen) community were there in the list of Scheduled Caste on serial number 53 as Majhwar and serial number 66 as Turaha. He said the synonyms of sub castes of Machhua community – Kahar, Kashyap, Kewat, Mallah, Nishad, Raikwar, Dhivar, Botham, Turha, Godia, Manjhi and Machhua needed to be redefined.
Nishad said his cabinet colleague Rakesh Sachan also met the chief minister and apprised him of the prevailing situation. According to him, Sachan said the situation of the Nishad community had turned pitiable due to the policies of previous governments and the castes that are synonyms of Majhwar should be taken out from the list of OBC and included in the SC list.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics