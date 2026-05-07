Two wanted Bawariya gang dacoits killed in Mathura police encounter

Two alleged members of the Bawariya gang, wanted in connection with a case of dacoity at a businessman’s house in Mathura last month, were killed in a police encounter in the Surir area early Thursday, the police said.

Representational image.

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The deceased were identified as Dharamveer alias Lambu and Rajendra alias Pappu, both residents of Rajasthan. Police said a reward of ₹50,000 each had been announced on their arrest.

According to the police, the two were involved in the April 24 dacoity at the residence of businessman Ajay Agrawal in the Surir-Tati Gaon area. Following the incident, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shlok Kumar had constituted multiple teams to trace the accused.

Acting on specific inputs, police teams laid a trap in the Surir area late Wednesday night. Around dawn, two men riding a motorcycle were spotted and asked to stop. Police said the suspects allegedly tried to flee by taking a U-turn, but lost control of the motorcycle.

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{{^usCountry}} Fearing arrest, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory firing, officials said. Both men sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fearing arrest, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory firing, officials said. Both men sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The injured were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injured were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Two police personnel — SWAT team in-charge Ajay Verma and head constable Durg Vijay — were also injured during the encounter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two police personnel — SWAT team in-charge Ajay Verma and head constable Durg Vijay — were also injured during the encounter. {{/usCountry}}

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