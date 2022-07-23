Two women arrested over viral video of thrashing man outside pub in Lucknow

Two women were arrested on Saturday after a video of the duo creating ruckus and thrashing a man outside a pub in Summit Building in the state capital on Friday went viral on social media, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) east Prachi Singh said police took suo moto cognizance of the video and lodged an FIR against the duo for causing nuisance and further investigation was on.

“The two women were identified through the video and the pub’s visitor register and were arrested. The man, who was beaten up, has not turned up so far to register his complaint,” she said.

Singh said investigation revealed that the incident took place outside ‘Unplugged Courtyard’ pub housed on 15th floor of the building.

She said the police took note of the incident to curb incidents of nuisance and brawl often reported from pubs and bars present in the building.

Earlier, a police outpost was set up at the building gate after frequent incidents of brawl were reported from the pubs housed in the building.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}