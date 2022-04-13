Two-day Bougainvillea festival begins at NBRI

A two-day Bougainvillea and Summer Plant Science Festival was inaugurated today at CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI). Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak was the chief guest while Asim Arun, minister of state (independent charge), and Prof RK Dhiman, director, SGPGIMS, Lucknow, were present as the guest of honour.

Dr SK Tiwari, the chief scientist and coordinator of the Bougainvillea Festival, said that two flower exhibitions (Chrysanthemum and Coleus; Rose and Gladiolus) were organised earlier by the institute, but there was no exhibition for Bougainvillea, a major summer plant.

“This is the first effort of the institute in this direction to explore the possibilities of opening this exhibition for the participation of the general public in future,” he said.

Vidhu A Sane, senior principal scientist and coordinator of Summer Plant Science Fest, said that this festival is being organised entirely by the research scholars so that they will get an experience to face future challenges.

Vidhu said that in this science fest about 25 oral and poster presentations will be presented by the participants over the next two days.

Deputy CM Pathak highlighted the importance of plant-based medicines in our daily life while Asim Arun remembered his long association with the institute and extended his best wishes for the exhibition.

The festival will be open to the general public on April 13 from 10 am to 5 pm.