Two-day riot of colour begins at Botanical Garden in Lucknow

The two-day Chrysanthemum and Coleus – 2022 show started at the Central Lawn, of the Botanical Garden of CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow, on Saturday. This is one occasion where people can see the entire diversity of Chrysanthemum flowers, types, colours, shapes and also learn their cultivation practices.

PK Trivedi, director, CSIR-NBRI, Lucknow inaugurated the show. SK Tewari, chief scientist and convener of the show said that this year 72 exhibitors participated in the show with a total of 569 exhibits.

The show, which is popular among Lucknowites, is being organised after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A large number of people visited the show on day one. This show provides an opportunity for the public to enjoy and to develop knowledge on Chrysanthemum and Coleus, an official said.

Seventy-five unique varieties of Chrysanthemum germplasm were also kept on display to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav theme of the government of India.

Besides, a separate counter has been also set up to inform about the Floriculture Mission, a national mission being run by the CSIR, New Delhi in about 24 states of the country. Interested flower growers/entrepreneurs/farmers can contact NBRI experts for floriculture related issues/problems.

The winners of some of the memorial trophies and challenge cups are as follows:

King of the Show–Ranjit Singh Memorial Trophy - for a specimen pot of large-flowered Chrysanthemum with single plant bearing single bloom Suman Agrawal, Lucknow

Queen of the Show- Ranjit Singh Memorial Trophy - for a specimen pot of small-flowered Chrysanthemum La Martiniere College

Prince of the Show –Quazi Syed Masood Hasan Running Challenge Trophy - for a specimen pot of spider bearing single bloom by Suman Agrawal.

Before the show was opened for the public, panels of judges judged the exhibits in different sections of the show. The show will also remain open on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 10 AM to 6 PM.

The flower show will conclude on Sunday with the prize distribution to winners of the event from 4 PM. Prof Alok Kumar Rai, V-C, Lucknow University, Lucknow will be the chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony, while Sandeep Tiwari, chief medical superintendent, Trauma Centre, KGMU, Lucknow will grace the occasion as guest of honour.