Ujjwala 2.0 to benefit 20 lakh women in 10 UP dists: CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Ujjwala 2.0 scheme would provide gas connections to migrants who had been deprived of it so far in the absence of address proof.

“Free gas connections are a gift to the beneficiaries from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in Mahoba recently,” said Yogi while interacting with 10 beneficiaries of the scheme via video conferencing.

The CM said one crore connections would be given across the country under the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Besides Mahoba, Sonebhadra, Banda, Chitrakoot, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Badaun, Amethi, Fatehpur and Farrukhabad districts have been selected under the second phase of the scheme and 20 lakh women would be benefitted in Uttar Pradesh.