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UMEED uploads audit: More than 12,000 Waqf registrations rejected in UP over data gaps

A detailed ‘Rejected List’ dated April 2, 2026 shows that the highest number of rejections were reported from Lucknow (1,114), followed by Bijnor (1,003) and Saharanpur (990). Other districts with notable figures include Barabanki (577) and Amroha (85), while Baghpat (60) and Bareilly (17) recorded relatively fewer rejections. The affected properties range from small mosque plots to large graveyard lands spanning over 300 acres in some districts.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 05:42 am IST
By Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Lucknow
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An audit of nearly one lakh Waqf property uploads on the UMEED portal in Uttar Pradesh has led to the rejection of over 12,000 registrations, with officials citing errors in data entry and inadequate documentation.

Uttar Pradesh has over 1.26 lakh Waqf institutions under the Sunni Central Waqf Board. (For representation)

A detailed ‘Rejected List’ dated April 2, 2026 shows that the highest number of rejections were reported from Lucknow (1,114), followed by Bijnor (1,003) and Saharanpur (990). Other districts with notable figures include Barabanki (577) and Amroha (85), while Baghpat (60) and Bareilly (17) recorded relatively fewer rejections. The affected properties range from small mosque plots to large graveyard lands spanning over 300 acres in some districts.

Confirming the development, UP Sunni Central Waqf Board chairman Zufar Ahmad Faruqi said, “The uploading work of Waqf institutions on the UMEED portal is underway and the deadline is June 6. However, an audit of the data already uploaded on the portal resulted in the rejection of many Waqf institution registrations. In most cases, caretakers have either entered the data incorrectly or the documentation is not substantial. All those who have been rejected must now re-upload the data to the portal before June 5, 2026.”

The original deadline for registration was December 6, 2025. However, after the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board submitted an application to the Waqf Tribunal seeking an extension of time to upload, the deadline was extended by six months on December 10, 2025.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Qazi Faraz Ahmad

Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Deputy News Editor with Hindustan Times, has been reporting on policy and politics from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh for more than 17 years.

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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UMEED uploads audit: More than 12,000 Waqf registrations rejected in UP over data gaps
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UMEED uploads audit: More than 12,000 Waqf registrations rejected in UP over data gaps
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