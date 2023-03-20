Umesh Pal murder: Police question owner of car used in crime

Police teams on Saturday detained the owner of the SUV used in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two security personnel in Prayagraj on February 24.

The car owner, Rukhsar Ahmad (Pintu), who was absconding, was caught from Bahraich district. Rukhsar runs a travel agency in Kareli and was being questioned in connection with the case, police officials said.

The car used in the crime was found in the Chakia locality the next day of the shooting. Through engine and chassis number, police learnt that the car was registered to one Nafees Ahmad of Gulabadi area who owns a popular food joint.

Nafees, however, claimed that he had sold the car to Rukhsar a year ago, and even got the necessary documents transferred in the latter’s name.

The police officials, who questioned Rukhsar, said he claimed that the car was taken on booking at the time of the incident. Rukhsar also said he was scared after he came to know that the car was used in the daylight murder of Umesh Pal, and thus ran away. Raids were also carried out and documents were seized from Rukhsar’s office in Kareli.

The police were also investigating the role of Nafees in the incident.

Meanwhile, the police were likely to issue posters of former MP Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen, who is wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case. Shaista, who carries a reward of ₹25000 on her arrest, absconded after she was named in the FIR lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya.

The cash reward on her might also be increased if she was not found soon, they added.

It is worth mentioning that police teams conducted multiple raids in Prayagraj, Kaushambi and other places but have thus far failed to trace Shaista Parveen’s whereabouts.

New footage of assault

PRAYAGRAJ: Another footage of the assault on Umesh Pal has surfaced online. The footage is from the CCTV camera installed near the main gate of Umesh’s house. In it, a woman is seen running towards the main gate and raising an alarm. Some neighbors come out of their houses but stop when a crude bomb explodes. Umesh’s security personnel Raghvendra can be seen lying injured on the ground as smoke clears. Serious injuries can be seen on Raghvendra’s shoulders as neighbors took him inside a house. Umesh Pal’s wife can also be seen coming out of the house in the footage.

