Umesh Pal murder: SRN Hospital refutes allegations of callousness in treating police guard

A day after the death of Raghvendra Singh, the second police constable who was injured during the February 24 shootout incident here in which the Raju Pal murder case witness Umesh Pal was killed, his sister on Thursday levelled allegations of callousness against the SRN Hospital, Prayagraj, where Singh was treated for three days before being shifted to SGPGIMS, Lucknow. However, the SRN Hospital has refuted the allegations.

A team of 10 best doctors treated police guard Raghvendra Singh, said the MLN Medical College principal. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to a section of media at Singh’s residence in Rae Bareli, his sister Archana demanded a “proper probe against the hospital (Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital of the MLN Medical College of Prayagraj).” “Doctors must have shown a callous attitude while treating my brother because of which he succumbed to his injuries later. They did not even remove the bullet from his body,” she alleged.

Refuting the allegations, SRN hospital administration said Singh’s injuries were too serious and claimed that the hospital doctors treated him to the best of their potential. “A team of 10 best doctors of our medical college treated the second police guard who was injured in the Umesh Pal murder case but the crude bomb blast injuries which he had sustained in the attack were quite deep which ultimately proved fatal,” said principal, MLN Medical College, Dr SP Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On being asked about the allegation regarding not removing the bullet from the cop’s body, Dr Singh said, “He had just one bullet injury and that too was on the soft tissue in the leg and the same was not to be removed immediately as our prime concern was to make his condition stable so that he could be shifted to SGPGIMS which was done through a green corridor on Sunday (February 26) evening.”

Meanwhile, Singh’s mother has demanded strict action against those responsible for her son’s murder. She has also demanded ₹1 crore compensation and jobs for her younger son and daughter from chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Umesh Pal and his two guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were attacked on February 24. While Pal had died in the shootout, both his guards were critically injured. Nishad had also died later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}