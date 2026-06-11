Underutilised Kushinagar Airport eyes new role as pilot training hub

Kushinagar International Airport, which has seen limited commercial activity recently, is poised for a transformation with a proposed Flight Training Organisation (FTO) on its premises, positioning the airport as an emerging hub for pilot training in northern India. If approved, this academy would mark a pivotal moment for Kushinagar, shifting its role from an underutilised facility to a centre for aviation skill development.

The Kushinagar International Airport (File)

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This development is particularly significant given that scheduled commercial flights from Kushinagar have been largely suspended since November 2023, when SpiceJet ceased operations. While the airport was originally developed to support the Buddhist circuit and improve international connectivity, passenger traffic consistently lagged behind projections.

An Indian aviation training company proposed the new move in collaboration with a Norwegian partner. Airport authorities have agreed in principle to allot around 5,000 square metres of land within the airport campus for the training infrastructure development. The academy will utilise the airport’s 3.2-kilometre-long runway for flight training activities.

According to airport officials, the tender process for the project is expected to begin shortly. Once operational, the facility will help meet the growing demand for commercial pilots in India, as airlines continue to expand their fleets and capacity to accommodate rising passenger traffic.

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{{^usCountry}} Kushinagar Airport director Pranesh Rai noted, “The proposal was made with the help of a Norwegian partner, which was forwarded to the AAI in Delhi. They asked some questions regarding land availability, required facilities and the projected benefits for the airport. We have provided those answers and are expecting a decision in the days to come.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kushinagar Airport director Pranesh Rai noted, “The proposal was made with the help of a Norwegian partner, which was forwarded to the AAI in Delhi. They asked some questions regarding land availability, required facilities and the projected benefits for the airport. We have provided those answers and are expecting a decision in the days to come.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sources indicate that the flying school plans to station five small training aircraft at the airport. The curriculum will integrate classroom instruction, simulator sessions and live flight operations. Advanced simulators will replicate cockpit environments, allowing trainees to master aircraft systems, navigation and emergency procedures in a controlled setting before advancing to real aircraft.

Following simulator certification, students will undergo dual-flight training with certified instructors, followed by solo flying. The academy intends to offer training on both single and multi-engine aircraft to fulfill the requirements for commercial pilot licences.

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Strategic advantages for pilot training

Officials highlight Kushinagar Airport’s long runway, modern navigation facilities and relatively uncongested airspace as key advantages over major metropolitan airports. These factors are ideal for the repetitive take-offs, landings and circuit training essential for pilot education. Furthermore, the airport’s upgrade from Visual Flight Rules (VFR) to Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) capability allows for safe operations in low-visibility or night-time conditions. This upgrade will provide trainees with valuable exposure to diverse weather scenarios, which is vital for professional aviation development.

The aviation experts, however, suggest that this training academy could provide a sustainable alternative use for the infrastructure while fostering regional employment and economic growth. The project is expected to create jobs for instructors, engineers, and support staff, while attracting students from across the country.

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Director of Civil Aviation Nikhil Tikaram Funde stated, “The state government handed over the airport to the AAI in 2021, but we remain committed to supporting projects that train skilled manpower and generate job opportunities.”