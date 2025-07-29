Unfenced, unrepaired power transformers put lives at risk in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Many of the over 40,000 transformers spread across 26 electrical distribution divisions in Lucknow are in an alarming state of disrepair, exposing passersby to ‘open danger’, despite claims of regular maintenance and ₹5 crore reportedly being spent this year on power safety upgrades. An ‘exposed’ transformer in Lucknow’s Trivenihanj area.Gaps in safety measures, such as missing mesh covers or broken gates, have left many transformers dangerously accessible, particularly to children. (Deepak Gupta/Ht Photo)

The death of an eight-year-old boy, after he accidentally came in contact with a high-voltage transformer at Shankarpuri Colony in Phool Bagh area, has brought into focus the negligence in Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration’s infrastructure management. In 2023-34, around 1,120 deaths took place due to electrocution across UP while around 1,234 electrical accidents occurred across Madhyanchal, as per official data.

Despite LESA’s claims that most transformers in the urban region have been properly enclosed, a ground check tells a different story. Gaps in safety measures, such as missing mesh covers or broken gates, have left many transformers dangerously accessible, particularly to children. In several areas, locals report that the protective barriers are either poorly maintained or completely absent, allowing easy access to high-voltage installations.

Rehana Begum, who lives near Radha Gram substation where a transformer gate is open, said: “We walk past it every day, praying nothing happens. Children play nearby. One mistake, and it could be fatal.”

Take the busy Aminabad chauraha, for example — here, a transformer is partially shielded by a broken bamboo fence, clearly not enough to stop children or stray animals from accessing it. Near Lucknow University’s Kailash Hostel, the transformer gate has broken off entirely, with LESA tying a few wires in its place. At Alambagh crossing, the front of a transformer box remains wide open, exposing critical components. And outside Gautam Buddha Park, which sees hundreds of families daily, there’s no barrier at all.

Near Naveen Galla Mandi, a transformer has been left completely open for months, according to local residents. There is no mesh or fencing around the high-voltage equipment, making it easily accessible to pedestrians and nearby vendors.

In Bhartendu Harishchandra Ward, Sector-A, at Ramlila Park, the protective mesh around a transformer is broken and hanging loosely, posing a risk to the many children and families who frequent the park daily.

On Sitapur Road, just 100 meters from the Ahibaranpur Power House, another transformer stands without any mesh protection — placed directly on the main road where there is constant movement of people, vehicles and street activity.

Even more alarming is the situation near Daliganj Crossing, where a transformer has no gate at all. Inside, high-voltage electrical wires are precariously supported using bamboo sticks, a makeshift arrangement that locals say has been in place for months.

Maintenance only on paper?

Local MLA Ravidas Mehrotra said, “After spending nearly ₹5 crore this year on the maintenance of transformers and LT panels across the city, the condition of transformers in the state capital tells a different story. Far from being upgraded or secured, several transformers remain exposed, damaged or dangerously neglected. This is a reality that has claimed a young life. I will raise this matter in the next assembly session.”

A special one-month maintenance drive was launched in February under directives from the power corporation’s top management, aiming to repair ageing transformers, secure electrical joints and reinforce safety enclosures. However, much of the work appears to have existed only on paper. On-ground conditions in many localities remain unchanged — with broken or missing safety grills, oil leaks and live wires exposed in public areas.

“UPPCL senior officials, particularly executive engineers, rarely conduct field inspections. They prefer staying in air-conditioned offices, citing video conferencing calls with the headquarters as a reason to avoid site visits,” said corporator of the area Kamran Beg.

LESA officials acknowledge the risks, but argue that while infrastructure is in place, human behaviour is a complicating factor. “We have covered nearly all transformers across the city, but children and others often sneak through small openings or damaged portions of the fencing,” said an officer.

Despite growing public outrage and repeated complaints from residents, little has changed. Calls for urgent action — including the relocation of transformers away from parks and public spaces — are intensifying.

Transformers to be inspected; panel to probe boy’s death

“The safety inspection of all transformers will be carried out. If faults are found, strict action will be taken against those responsible,” stated Ravi Agrawal, chief engineer, LESA central zone.

In the light of Sunday’s incident, a two-member committee of executive engineers has been formed to investigate the death of the child. The committee has been asked to submit its report within three days, following which action will be taken.

“We have initiated an inquiry and strict action will follow, based on the findings,” said Kamlesh Kumar Chaudhary, superintending engineer, Circle 1, LESA.