Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Friday demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing the ongoing controversy surrounding the NEET-UG examination and repeated instances of paper leaks across the country.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav. (HT file)

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Speaking to the media on the Parliament premises, the Mainpuri MP claimed: “Students, the youth, and the opposition want the education minister to resign on moral grounds. They demand a discussion on the NEET paper leak and accountability for the excesses committed against students.” “However, the BJP government (at the Centre) is arrogant; it neither listens to anyone nor wishes to do so,” she alleged.

The SP MP called for comprehensive reforms in the examination system, pointing to numerous complaints and alleged irregularities. She claimed that over 150 paper leaks have occurred under the BJP government’s tenure. Yadav also highlighted ongoing protests by students at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and in other cities, including Mumbai, Patna and Prayagraj.

Referring to the police action during the protests, she alleged that students were subjected to brutality. “Acting at the government’s behest, the police resorted to lathi-charges, injuring students, and tearing female students’ clothes. The Delhi Police committed excesses against these young people,” she alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} Since Delhi Police function under the Union home ministry, she demanded that the home minister also take moral responsibility and resign. “The BJP government seeks to run the country arbitrarily. Students, the youth, and farmers are all suffering due to the government’s flawed policies,” Yadav alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since Delhi Police function under the Union home ministry, she demanded that the home minister also take moral responsibility and resign. “The BJP government seeks to run the country arbitrarily. Students, the youth, and farmers are all suffering due to the government’s flawed policies,” Yadav alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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“The youth have now awakened and are demanding action against the guilty. The BJP government is attempting to evade responsibility,” she claimed. Yadav questioned why the government did not enact stricter laws after previous NEET paper leak incidents.