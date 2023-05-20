All remaining U.P. villages to get 4G network within a year: Union MoS

All remaining villages of Varanasi and those of the state will be covered with 4G network within a year, said Union minister of state for communication Devusinh Chauhan here on Saturday. Chauhan along with Union minister of state for commerce and industry Anupriya Patel launched installation of mobile towers equipped with 4G network at an event.

Union ministers of state Anupriya Patel and Devusinh Chauhan inaugurating an event in Varanasi on May 20. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union Cabinet had approved a project for saturation of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages across the country at a total cost of ₹26,316 crore in July 2022. Chauhan said the 4G saturation project is an ambitious scheme envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create digital connectivity facility for the residents of far-flung areas and thereby bridge the digital divide in 500 days.

“This scheme will not only be helpful in including the citizens living in far-flung areas in the mainstream and improving their standard of living, it will also be effective in delivering e-governance, medical and educational facilities and other citizen-centric schemes directly to the beneficiary,” the minister said.

He further said locals will get direct and indirect benefits from installation of the mobile towers and the area will also get developed. Chauhan said 65 remote villages of Varanasi district and adjoining Chandauli, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Sonbhadra, Varanasi districts under the Varanasi Business Area will be provided 4G services through 49 new towers and by upgrading 7 existing towers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union MoS for commerce and industry Anupriya Patel, also president of Apna Dal (Sonelal) said, “I am happy that the scheme is being implemented in a holistic manner. Along with better technology, the vision of a better life is also being realised in the villages. The more we use technology the more we will be able to face the challenges of future. Covid is a better example of it.”

Senior officials of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited were present on the occasion along with Sonbhadra MP Pakaudi Lal Kol of Apna Dal (Sonelal). Chauhan also dedicated C-DOT’s “E-Shiksha”, which provides online education in remote areas without any internet charges, to the public on the occasion.

“’E-Shiksha’ is one such project of CDOT India which provides online education in remote areas without any internet charges. I dedicated this important project to the people of Varanasi in Kashi today,” Chauhan tweeted later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}