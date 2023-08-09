New session on LU campuses: Hostel re-allotment for students commences

The University of Lucknow announced the initiation of the hostel re-allotment process for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students for the upcoming academic session. There are 18 hostels accommodating over 2,200 students. Sixteen of these are designated to house UG and PG students across both campuses, catering to both girls and boys.

The LU old campus in Lucknow

At the remaining two hostels, the Golden Jubilee Hostel has been allocated to female research scholars and the Balrampur Hostel has been earmarked for male research scholars.

On Wednesday, applications were invited from students of the third Semester of MBA on the Main Campus and Second Campus for re-allotment. Students can submit their applications online on the HMS Portal until August 16. Subsequently, re-allotment for other students will also be communicated through the HMS Portal.

On the Second Campus, the newly established Ganga Hostel will allocate rooms to female students for the first time. This hostel will accommodate students from various courses, including the Institute of Management Studies (IMS) and Pharmacy courses, along with students from other courses, based on availability.

Prof Anoop Kumar Singh, chief provost, said, “We are committed to providing comfortable and secure accommodation to our students, ensuring a conducive learning environment.”

Prof Poonam Tandon, dean, students’ welfare, said, “Hostel life is an integral part of a student’s academic journey, and we aim to create an inclusive and supportive atmosphere for all residents.”

LU’s Karmayogis

The Karmayogi Scheme, designed to foster holistic development and practical exposure by LU, offers students an opportunity of paid in-house internships. Selected 46 students will be granted a remuneration of ₹150 per hour, engaging in up to two hours of work daily for a duration of 50 days within the University premises.

This initiative aims to enable students to earn up to ₹15,000 in an academic session, enhancing their financial independence while contributing to their educational journey.

The selection process for the scheme is merit-based, encompassing students from diverse faculties including undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes. Participants are provided the chance to work across various departments, offices, the library, and the innovative Happy Thinking Lab.

