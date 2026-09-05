Unnao: Man held after allegedly pushing wife into Ganga over affair suspicion

LUCKNOW A 22-year-old man allegedly pushed his 20-year-old wife into the Ganga after an argument over his suspicion that she was having an affair, police said. The incident took place around 7pm on Friday on the Pariyar-Bithoor bridge in Safipur, Unnao.

For representation only (Sourced)

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According to police, Sujeet Rajput and his wife Usha were returning from her parental home when they argued. Sujeet allegedly accused her of having an affair and pushed her into the river when she protested.

Usha was swept away by the strong current and remained untraced on Saturday. Police launched a search with divers, but darkness and the current hampered operations on Friday night. The search resumed after daylight.

Police said Sujeet initially claimed that Usha had jumped into the river herself after complaining of stomach pain. Police questioned him and took him into custody before arresting him.

Sujeet, a resident of Gazipur village under Bithoor police station, married Usha on December 14, 2024. The couple had visited her parental home in Maraunda Manjhwara village on Friday to enquire about her brother-in-law, who was recovering from a fractured hand after a fall.

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{{^usCountry}} Pariyar police outpost in-charge Anil Rajput said efforts were continuing with the help of divers and other resources. He said the circumstances of the case would become clearer after Usha is traced and recovered. Further legal action is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pariyar police outpost in-charge Anil Rajput said efforts were continuing with the help of divers and other resources. He said the circumstances of the case would become clearer after Usha is traced and recovered. Further legal action is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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