Unnao rape victim files complaint against kin

Kanpur: The Unnao rape case victim had lodged a complaint against her mother, uncle, sister and a friend, accusing them of grabbing the money she had received from the government and NGOs and throwing her out of her house, police said on Saturday.

She also alleged that she and her husband were pushed out of the house that she got from the government . (Pic for representation)

The then BJP MLA from Bangarmau Kuldeep Sengar was convicted in the case.

Before this FIR, the rape survivor and her husband had released video-recorded statements in August and September making grave allegations against the persons named in the FIR. She is living in her native Makhi village while her family is in Delhi.

The FIR on her complaint was filed at Makhi police station against her mother Asha Singh, uncle Mahesh Singh, sister Muskan and friend Sonu.

The FIR is has been registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation), ASP Unnao Shashi Shekhar Singh.

“Investigation into the matter has begun. The action will be taken on the basis of investigation,” he said.

In the complaint, the woman, who is now married and eight months pregnant, alleged that she was facing harassment and threats from her family members.

“When I asked my family for the money which was given to me by the government on court orders and by NGOs, my uncle said that ₹7 crore were spent on the case and the money received was not enough and that he wanted more,” she alleged.

She claimed her uncle was serving a 10-year sentence in Tihar Jail in an attempt to murder case. On his instructions, “my mother and sister have become my enemies,” she alleged.

She also alleged that she and her husband were pushed out of the house that she got from the government and that her family members were trying to frame her husband.

Victim’s sister Muskaan could not be reached for her comments, nor was the victim available.

In 2017, the rape survivor, then a minor, had accused Sengar, the then BJP MLA of Unnao district, of kidnapping and rape. He was expelled by the party after massive outrage over the case.

Sengar was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on December 20, 2019 by Delhi’s Tis Hazari court. He also lost his membership of the UP assembly.

