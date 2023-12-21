Unnecessary comments by INDIA bloc members on others inappropriate: Mayawati

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said it was not appropriate to make comments about parties that are not part of the opposition’s INDIA bloc because no one knows when they might need the other group, a remark that was widely perceived to be aimed at the Samajwadi Party (SP). BSP chief Mayawati’s statement come against the backdrop of reports that the SP was not in favour of reaching out to Mayawati to join the alliance of 28 opposition parties. (X/Mayawati)

“It is inappropriate for anyone to make unnecessary comments on parties, including the BSP, that are not a part of the opposition alliance. My suggestion to them is that they should refrain from it because you can never say who will need whom in the future in the public interest,” Mayawati said at a media briefing on Thursday.

“It is not right... such people and parties who make comments have to face a lot of embarrassment later. The Samajwadi Party is a living example of this,” she added.

The remarks come against the backdrop of reports that the SP was not in favour of reaching out to Mayawati to join the alliance of 28 opposition parties.

In September, Mayawati ruled out an alliance with either the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA or the opposition’s INDIA bloc, calling the parties in the grouping mostly “anti-poor, casteist, communal and pro-rich”. Instead, Mayawati has insisted that the BSP fights against the policies of both alliances.

In line with this approach at her briefing, Mayawati also described the suspension of about 143 Opposition MPs as a sad and unfortunate incident.

“Our party believes that the suspension of about 150 opposition MPs in both Houses during the current session of Parliament is neither good work nor a good record for the government or the opposition. No matter who is responsible for this, this is a sad and unfortunate incident in parliamentary history that will also shake the trust of the people,” said Mayawati.

She also referred to the viral video of suspended MPs ostensibly mimicking Rajya Sabha chairman, saying it was also inappropriate.