UP: 2-crore Hapur dacoity accused killed in police encounter, constable hurt

A wanted criminal accused in the ₹2-crore dacoity at a businessman’s house in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district earlier this month was killed in a police encounter late Thursday night, officials said.

Representational image.

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The deceased, identified as Shyam, a resident of Rampur district, carried a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest and was wanted in connection with the June 1 robbery case registered at Hapur Dehat police station.

According to SP KG Singh, police spotted a suspicious motorcyclist during a checking drive on Bulandshahr Road. When signalled to stop, the suspect allegedly sped away, triggering a chase. A joint team of Hapur Nagar and Hapur Dehat police pursued and cornered him near Godi village.

Police said the accused took cover near a tube well and opened fire on the police team. In the retaliatory firing, he sustained critical injuries and was later declared dead at a government hospital.

Head constable Manoj Kumar was injured during the exchange of fire, police said. An illegal pistol, cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} Shyam was allegedly involved in the armed dacoity at businessman Narendra Agrawal’s residence on June 2, during which robbers allegedly held family members hostage and fled with around 1.25 kg of gold jewellery, silver ornaments and cash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shyam was allegedly involved in the armed dacoity at businessman Narendra Agrawal’s residence on June 2, during which robbers allegedly held family members hostage and fled with around 1.25 kg of gold jewellery, silver ornaments and cash. {{/usCountry}}

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The high-profile robbery had triggered outrage among the trading community and intensified pressure on the police to solve the case.

Police said CCTV footage had helped identify the accused and track his movements. Investigations into the case are continuing.