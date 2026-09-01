UP 2027 polls: Akhilesh exhorts party workers to strengthen booths, ensure no vote is lost

Claiming that the people of Uttar Pradesh have already decided to bring the Samajwadi Party back to power, party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday exhorted workers to ensure a better performance in the 2027 assembly elections than in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with workers and leaders at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT)

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Addressing a gathering of leaders and workers from various districts at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said the party must remain united and ensure that not a single supporting vote is lost. He warned cadres to remain vigilant against “conspiracies” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said there should be “no deception this time”.

The Samajwadi Party chief claimed that people were “fed up” with what he described as the BJP’s “misgovernance, injustice, atrocities, corruption and discrimination” at every level. He also claimed that people in the state wanted the BJP out of power and that the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) alliance was united against the ruling party’s “unjust rule”.

“This unity has unsettled the BJP, which is now hatching various plots against the PDA,” Yadav alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the SP’s approach, Yadav said its PDA stood for progressive and development-oriented politics based on love, compassion and a sense of belonging. “The Samajwadi Party takes everyone along and respects all. Workers must strengthen the booths, inform the public about our schemes, and connect with people through love and empathy,” he told the gathering. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the SP’s approach, Yadav said its PDA stood for progressive and development-oriented politics based on love, compassion and a sense of belonging. “The Samajwadi Party takes everyone along and respects all. Workers must strengthen the booths, inform the public about our schemes, and connect with people through love and empathy,” he told the gathering. {{/usCountry}}

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On the farmers’ front, Yadav alleged that the BJP had ruined mandis built during the SP regime, failed to ensure remunerative prices for crops and allowed middlemen to exploit cultivators. He also alleged that fertiliser had been “stolen” and that farmers had been forced to run from pillar to post for it every season since the BJP came to power.

Turning to health services, the Kannauj MP described the situation in the state as “pathetic”. He alleged that the BJP government had ruined the cancer institute in Lucknow and was unable to run it properly even as cancer cases rose.

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“Medical colleges in the districts lack adequate treatment facilities, a large number of doctors’ posts remain vacant, and the AIIMS institutions in Gorakhpur and Rae Bareli are also not being managed effectively, he alleged.