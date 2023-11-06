UP: 3 members of a family killed in road accident in Shamli

Three members of a family were killed, and another suffered injuries in a road mishap near Idgah on Delhi-Dehradun highway in Kairana area of district Shamli on Sunday night.

Kairana Kotwali police inspector Virendra Kasana said that Kakuram (55) was returning to Shamli in his car along with his father Sukhbeer (72), mother Shyamo (70) and wife Sunita (48) on Sunday night when the vehicle’s tyre suffered a burst and rammed into a moving truck before hitting the divider on the highway and toppling.

They were immediately taken to the community health centre in Kairana where doctors referred them to a higher health facility centre.

“Kaluram and his parents succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital in nearby Panipat, while Sunita had been admitted for treatment,” Kasana said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the deaths and instructed district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured.

