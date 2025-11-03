UP: 4 killed, 5 injured as SUV collides with bus on Karwi–Prayagraj highway

Kanpur: Four people, including two brothers, were killed and five others injured after a Bolero SUV collided head-on with a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus near the Khok petrol pump on the Karwi–Prayagraj highway late on Sunday night. The victims are all from Champa ka purwa in the Sitapur police outpost area. (Representational image)

The Bolero was coming from Khok village towards Karwi when it crashed into the state transport bus heading to Prayagraj. The impact left the SUV’s front completely mangled.

The victims, all from Champa ka purwa in the Sitapur police outpost area, were identified as Raja Bhaiya, 40, his wife Shobha, 35, their children Mohit, 14, Subhash, 7, and Sandhya, 14, along with relatives Rohit and Arjun and three others. Initially, three deaths were confirmed, but hospital authorities reported early Monday that one more passenger succumbed to injuries, taking the toll to four.

Chitrakoot superintendent of police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh and circle officer Arvind Verma reached the spot soon after the collision. Singh said the four injured were under treatment in Prayagraj and one has been shifted to Lucknow.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He instructed officials to ensure immediate treatment of the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.