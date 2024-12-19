U.P.: 5 dead including 3 family members in Shahjahanpur car-truck collision

Five people, including three members of a Delhi-based cloth merchant’s family, lost their lives in an accident late Wednesday night on the Katra-Jalalabad highway of Shahjahanpur district. A speeding car collided head-on with a truck near the Barkhera Jaipal crossing under Madnapur police station limits, senior police officials said on Thursday. A speeding car collided head-on with a truck near the Barkhera Jaipal crossing under Madnapur police station limits (Sourced)

According to Shahjahanpur superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh S, the accident occurred around 10:30 pm. Three individuals died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at Shahjahanpur medical college. Five other passengers in the same car were injured and are currently undergoing treatment.

The SP confirmed that the truck driver involved in the collision has been arrested, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

The deceased have been identified as Riyasat Ali, 40, a cloth merchant from Delhi, his wife Aamna, 38, and their six-year-old daughter Gudiya, all of whom died on the spot. Two others, seven-year-old Noor and a woman named Annu, succumbed to injuries while receiving medical care.

The injured include Riyasat’s two daughters, Khushi and Subhana, his son Arman, as well as Gulshafa and Annu’s son Ansh.

Officials said that Riyasat and his family had visited relatives in Shahjahanpur. The tragic incident occurred while they were on their way back to Delhi.

Emergency medical officer Dr Anurag Parashar stated that the injured are now stable. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem examinations.