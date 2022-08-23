Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP: 785 arrested in state-wide raids against hookah bars, drug dealers

Published on Aug 23, 2022 12:52 AM IST

(Pic for representation only)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Police arrested 785 people in a state-wide raid carried out in 22 districts/police commissionerates in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to check illegal operations of hookah bars and sale of drugs.

In the day-long simultaneous raids across the state, drugs worth 5.58 crore were recovered and 702 FIRs were lodged, informed Prashant Kumar, additional director general of police (law and order) on Monday.

Kumar added that 785 people were arrested in these raids.

During the raids, 342 hookah bars and 4,338 places related with drug dealers were raided.

Cops seized large quantities of hookahs, tobacco, country made liquor, foreign liquor and electronic spark guns among other prohibited articles.

