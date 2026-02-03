UP a top investment destination due to zero-tolerance policy: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Uttar Pradesh has become a prime destination for investors due to its “zero-tolerance policy” towards crime and by ensuring safety, stability and speed to every industrialist. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and others at the Uttar Pradesh Pharma Conclave 1.0 in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT)

Addressing the gathering while inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh Pharma Conclave 1.0, where leading companies signed MoUs worth ₹10,000 crore, the chief minister said: “Rule of law is being implemented in Uttar Pradesh. If anyone attempts to challenge the law, the law responds decisively within its framework and in the same language.”

Assuring full cooperation to investors, Yogi said the state government provides every investor with a complete guarantee of “Triple S - safety, stability and speed”.

“Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a role model of trust, transformation and timely delivery,” he added.

Referring to the law and order scenario in the state before the BJP came to power in 2017, Yogi said UP had become synonymous with insecurity, anarchy and mistrust, as more than 900 riots occurred in the state between 2012 and 2017.

“Hardly any city was left where curfew was not imposed. People associated with industry, trade and healthcare had to pay ‘goonda tax’ and industries had no option but to leave,” the CM said.

“Leaving the land where one has grown up is painful for anyone, but insecurity makes it inevitable. This was not the pain of a single entrepreneur but the collective suffering of every trader, investor and citizen,” he added.

“All festivals are now celebrated peacefully. There are no riots, no extortion, no goonda tax. Uttar Pradesh today has an environment of peace, security and stability, the strongest foundation for investment,” Yogi said.

On investments, the chief minister said the number of operational factories in the state had risen from around 14,000 before 2017 to over 30,000 now. “Investment proposals worth ₹50 lakh crore have been received so far, of which projects worth ₹20 lakh crore have reached the ground-breaking stage and production has begun in several cases,” he said.

Pharma Park in Lalitpur

The chief minister highlighted the development of a Bulk Drug Pharma Park in Lalitpur, saying it was being planned on a hub-and-spokes model with advanced research and development facilities. “Medical Device Parks, a US FDA-approved testing laboratory and logistics hubs are being developed in Gautam Buddha Nagar, while new pharma parks are planned in Bareilly and other districts. Steps will also be taken towards establishing a world-class pharma institute in Lucknow,” he added.

Highlighting infrastructure growth, the chief minister said nearly 55% of the country’s expressways are in Uttar Pradesh and that all district headquarters are connected by four-lane roads. “With improved rail connectivity, the highest number of metro services, the country’s first inland waterway and the maximum number of airports, Uttar Pradesh is leading the way,” he said.

At present, 16 airports are operational in the state, including four international airports, while the Noida International Airport will be inaugurated later this month, he added.

“Come, invest, produce and receive incentives on time—this is the Uttar Pradesh model,” Yogi said, asserting that the state is no longer a “Bimaru” state but a revenue-surplus one, ready to play a key role in achieving the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, MSME minister Rakesh Sachan, and advisor to the chief minister, Awanish Awasthi, were also present on the occasion.

Ramco Group founder Ayodhya Rami Reddy, NITI Aayog member Vinod Kumar Paul, Sun Pharma chairman Dilip Shanghvi, Zydus Lifesciences chairman Pankaj Patel, Mankind Pharma chairman Ramesh Juneja, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories chairman Satish Reddy, Torrent Pharma vice-chairman Jinal Mehta and MSN Labs chairman MNS Reddy among others attended the conclave.

‘India now stands firmly by its policies’

On the US-India trade deal and reduced tariffs, CM Yogi Adityanath said the US recognises India as a reliable partner. “India was not taken seriously before 2014, but the country now stands firmly by its policies, compelling global powers to engage in dialogue and cooperation,” he said.

Nadda’s video message

UP is emerging as a key state, strengthening India’s global leadership in the pharma and healthcare sector, Union health minister JP Nadda said in a video message. “The Bulk Drug Pharma Park’ in Lalitpur, the ‘Medical Device Park’ in the Yamuna Expressway region and the State Pharmaceutical Policy-2023 are positioning UP as a reliable manufacturing hub,” said Nadda.