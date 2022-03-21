Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP among 3 poorest states as per Niti Aayog’s MPI ranking: Akhilesh

The state ranks third in terms of malnutrition rate and under the child and adolescent mortality rate category, UP has secured worst position in the country, says SP chief
Akhilesh Yadav also posted a newspaper clipping that claimed that UP was among the poorest states in the country (File Photo)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 06:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked the BJP government, saying Uttar Pradesh had ranked among the worst states in the country under the Niti Aayog’s multidimensional poverty index (MPI).

“UP is among the three poorest states in the country in the first MPI of NITI Aayog, under the BJP rule. It ranks third in terms of malnutrition rate and under the child and adolescent mortality rate category, UP has secured the worst position in the entire country. These are the badges of failure of the BJP government,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also posted a newspaper clipping that claimed that UP was among the poorest states in the country. The SP chief was referring to the Niti Aayog’s MPI ranking report, according to which, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh emerged as the poorest states in India.

As per the index, 51.91% population of Bihar was poor, followed by 42.16 % in Jharkhand and 37.79% in Uttar Pradesh.

