UP ANTF arrests nine drug traffickers; seizes narcotics, chemicals worth ₹2.25 crore

In two significant anti-narcotics operations, the Uttar Pradesh Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) arrested nine alleged drug traffickers and seized narcotic substances along with precursor chemicals valued at over ₹2.25 crore from Sambhal and Firozabad districts, officials said in press statements released to the media on Monday. ANTF’s Agra operational unit arrested five alleged ganja smugglers and seized 102.66 kg of cannabis, valued at approximately ₹65 lakh, from a truck in Firozabad district. (FOR REPRESENTATION )

In the larger of the two operations, the ANTF’s Lucknow unit arrested four alleged traffickers and seized 628.65 kg of acetic anhydride, a precursor chemical estimated to be worth around ₹1.60 crore, from a container truck in Sambhal district. Acetic anhydride is a crucial ingredient commonly used in the illegal production of heroin and other narcotic drugs.

The arrested accused were identified as Madan Pal (49), Rajpal (42), Mohammad Nazim (45) and Shoaib (36), residents of Sambhal, Bareilly and Badaun districts.

They were apprehended on June 7 near a petrol pump on the Raipur Sambhal-Gawan road under Kaila Devi police station limits. During the operation, police also seized a container truck, four mobile phones, and ₹2,580 in cash. A case has been registered at Kaila Devi police station under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told investigators that they had pooled funds to purchase the precursor chemical and transported it concealed within commercial consignments. They reportedly sold the substance at higher prices to generate profits. Officials said the seized chemical could be used in the manufacture of heroin, morphine, and other similar narcotic drugs.

In a separate operation, the ANTF’s Agra operational unit arrested five alleged ganja smugglers and seized 102.66 kg of cannabis, valued at approximately ₹65 lakh, from a truck in Firozabad district.

The accused were identified as Saurabh Vanshal, Vijay Kumar, and Subhash Singh, all residents of Hathras, and Chandan and Chiranjiv Bej, residents of Cuttack district in Odisha. The arrests were made on Monday near Ashfabad crossing under Rasoolpur police station limits. Besides the contraband, police recovered a truck and ₹6,020 in cash.

According to investigators, the accused allegedly sourced ganja from Odisha and transported it to western Uttar Pradesh for distribution and sale. During questioning, they reportedly admitted to jointly financing the procurement and sharing profits from the illegal trade. A case has been registered at Rasoolpur police station under Sections 8, 20, 29 and 60 of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.