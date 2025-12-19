UP assembly adjourned after condoling death of SP MLA

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly was adjourned for the day on Friday after paying tribute to Samajwadi Party member from Ghosi (Mau) Sudhakar Singh, 67, who died after prolonged illness on November 20. The house observed a two-minute silence to pay respect to Sudhakar Singh. (HT photo)

The house observed a two-minute silence to pay respect to Sudhakar Singh and speaker Satish Mahana adjourned the house for the day. The house will now meet at 11AM on Monday when the state government proposes to present its first supplementary budget for 2025-2026.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath moved a condolence motion soon after the house assembled at 11AM and said Sudhakar Singh, a three-term MLA, was a skilful and popular leader. He said Singh was first elected in 1996 and later re-elected to the house in 2012 assembly elections and in a by-election in 2023. Singh was a member of the panchayat raj committee of the house.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and leader of opposition Mata Prasad Pandey said Sudhakar Singh always fought against injustice. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ said Singh’s life was full of struggles. Speaker Satish Mahana said Singh had interest in social service and politics. He said he would convey feelings of the house to the grieving family.

Others who spoke on the condolence motion included Apna Dal (Sone Lal) leader Ram Nivas Verma, RLD leader Madan Bhaiya, UP minister and NISHAD party leader Sanjay Nishad, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Bedi, Jansatta Loktantrik Dal leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh and BSP leader Uma Shankar Singh.