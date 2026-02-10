UP assembly pays tributes to two departed leaders

The Uttar Pradesh assembly was adjourned for the day after paying tributes to two deceased members on Tuesday, the second day of the budget session. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath led the House in condoling the deaths of prof Shyam Bihari Lal and senior Samajwadi Party leader Vijay Singh Gaur. (HT)

Yogi described prof Shyam Bihari Lal, a sitting BJP MLA from Faridpur (Bareilly) who died on January 2 at the age of 60, as a cordial public representative connected to grassroots with deep ties to the academic world. He was serving his second term in the assembly.

“He served as president of the Itihas Sankalan Samiti, Bareilly, and was also a member of the executive council of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi,” the CM said.

“Prof Shyam Bihari Lal accelerated basic development works in his constituency and worked continuously for the welfare of the backward, deprived and poor sections. When scholars from the academic world become public representatives, they strengthen democratic traditions. His demise is an irreparable loss to the state and the BJP,” he added.

Yogi also expressed grief over the demise of senior assembly member Vijay Singh Gaur, who passed away on January 8 at the age of 71.

“An eight-time legislator, he began his political career in 1980 and won elections in 1980, 1985, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1996 and 2002. He was elected from the Duddhi assembly constituency in the 2024 by-election and was widely regarded as a strong voice of the tribal community,” the chief minister said.

Leader of the opposition Mata Prasad Pandey and leaders from other parties, including Congress legislative party leader Aradhna Mishra, Jansatta Dal (Democratic), and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), also remembered the contributions of the two deceased leaders.

Assembly speaker Satish Mahana expressed condolences on behalf of the House.

The House was adjourned till Wednesday, when the state budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented.