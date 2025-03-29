UP assembly sees higher participation with tech upgrades: Speaker Mahana

Increased use of technology has led to greater engagement among legislators, Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana said on Saturday, as he marked three years in office. Addressing concerns over space constraints in the current legislature building, Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana said the upcoming legislature complex will resolve multiple issues. (Sourced)

“Artificial intelligence and technology will further enhance the functioning of the House. Over the past few years, efforts have resulted in higher participation from members, and we have also recorded 7,000 visitors to the legislature in the past year,” Mahana said at a press conference.

The adoption of e-Vidhan, the launch of a digital library, and the UPVS intelligent search app have streamlined communication, and improving legislative work. A special session for women MLAs was also conducted for the first time, Mahana said.

“Members can now speak in Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Braj, Bundeli, and English, along with Hindi, with translation services available for those who need them. Individuals may have their differences, but the dignity of the institution must always be upheld,” he added.

Mahana also shared insights from his visits outside the state. “Whenever I travel, I look for ways to bring something new and beneficial for Uttar Pradesh. A visit to Japan inspired a booklet on the UP Vidhan Sabha, covering its history, culture, past assemblies, and their tenures,” he said, displaying the publication.

Responding to concerns about delays in replies to questions raised under Rules 51 and 301, Mahana stated, “Replies must be submitted within a month. If delayed, a notice is issued to the concerned department. However, in most cases, responses are received well before the deadline.”

‘New Vidhan Sabha building to address space constraints’

“The future use of the existing legislature building will be decided once the new campus is completed. Being a heritage structure, its purpose will be determined carefully, possibly taking inspiration from the approach adopted for the old Parliament building,” Mahana stated.