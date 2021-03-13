UP ATS arrest 2 Bangladesh nationals staying illegally in India

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the country and were engaged in anti-national activities.

According to an official statement by ATS, arrested accused Tanveer and his father Omar Mohammad Usmani showed themselves as Indian citizens on the basis of forged and fraudulent documents.

"Received significant intelligence inputs that a person resident of Bangladesh was illegally staying in the country and has been engaged in antagonistic activities. It was proved that a person named Tanveer was living in Saharanpur along with other colleagues and is involved in illegal activities here," it said.

"It was also received information that Tanveer, along with his companions, is trying to flee India to Bangladesh. Acting on the above information, Tanveer was arrested by ATS Uttar Pradesh on March 12 along with his father Omar Mohammad Usmani from the Thana-Mandi area of Saharanpur district," it added.

ATS said both the arrested accused are being brought to Lucknow where the ATS will register the case under relevant sections and take further action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON