Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP ATS arrest 2 Bangladesh nationals staying illegally in India
lucknow news

UP ATS arrest 2 Bangladesh nationals staying illegally in India

According to an official statement by ATS, arrested accused Tanveer and his father Omar Mohammad Usmani showed themselves as Indian citizens on the basis of forged and fraudulent documents.
ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:17 AM IST
ATS said both the arrested accused are being brought to Lucknow where the ATS will register the case under relevant sections and take further action.(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the country and were engaged in anti-national activities.

According to an official statement by ATS, arrested accused Tanveer and his father Omar Mohammad Usmani showed themselves as Indian citizens on the basis of forged and fraudulent documents.

"Received significant intelligence inputs that a person resident of Bangladesh was illegally staying in the country and has been engaged in antagonistic activities. It was proved that a person named Tanveer was living in Saharanpur along with other colleagues and is involved in illegal activities here," it said.

"It was also received information that Tanveer, along with his companions, is trying to flee India to Bangladesh. Acting on the above information, Tanveer was arrested by ATS Uttar Pradesh on March 12 along with his father Omar Mohammad Usmani from the Thana-Mandi area of Saharanpur district," it added.

ATS said both the arrested accused are being brought to Lucknow where the ATS will register the case under relevant sections and take further action.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chhatar Manzil gondola may be 200 years old: BSIP carbon dating test

Akhilesh kicks of 2022 election campaign with cycle rally from Azam’s bastion

PANCHAYAT POLLS HC stays release of final list of reserved seats till March 15

Ayush Kishore case: HC stays arrest of BJP MP’s son
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP