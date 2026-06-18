UP ATS arrests two more linked to Pakistan-based terror network

Two persons allegedly linked to a terror network operated by Pakistan-based gangsters under the direction of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), taking the total number of arrests in the case to 17. Investigators allege the network used social media platforms to recruit and radicalise Indian youth, create sleeper cells and gather information on sensitive installations, officials said on Thursday.

Representational image (Sourced)

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The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Umar and Faizan, both residents of Akbarpur village under Kotwali Dehat police station limits in Bulandshahr district. With their arrest, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to 17. Earlier, on June 6, the ATS had arrested Mohammad Sheikh from Azamgarh in the same case.

Amitabh Yash, additional director general (ADG), Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh Police, said the duo was allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based gangsters Shahzad Bhatti, Abid Jatt, Hammad Barkati and Rana Hunain through WhatsApp and Instagram. According to investigators, the accused were allegedly being groomed as part of a network aimed at recruiting Indian youth and expanding its activities in the country.

Officials said the accused were instructed to paste posters carrying photographs and messages glorifying Pakistani gangster Abid Jatt at public places. The alleged objective was to spread fear and create an atmosphere of terror. During interrogation, Umar and Faizan allegedly admitted to putting up several such posters in Bulandshahr and recording videos of the activity, which were then sent to their handlers in Pakistan.

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{{^usCountry}} The ATS said the duo had allegedly been promised ₹12,000 for carrying out the poster campaign. Investigators further alleged that they were assigned the task of conducting reconnaissance of sensitive installations, including the Army Cantonment in Lucknow and the Air Force Station at Bamrauli in Prayagraj, for which they were to receive an additional ₹10,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ATS said the duo had allegedly been promised ₹12,000 for carrying out the poster campaign. Investigators further alleged that they were assigned the task of conducting reconnaissance of sensitive installations, including the Army Cantonment in Lucknow and the Air Force Station at Bamrauli in Prayagraj, for which they were to receive an additional ₹10,000. {{/usCountry}}

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According to officials, 55 posters of Abid Jatt, videos showing the posters being pasted at different locations and other digital evidence were recovered from the accused.

A case has been registered at the ATS police station in Lucknow under relevant provisions of law, and further investigation is underway.

Officials said five cases had already been registered in connection with the alleged network before the latest arrests.

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