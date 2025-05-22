UP ATS nabs two more from Noida, Varanasi for sharing info with Pak handlers

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested two more men, one each from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Varanasi, for allegedly spying and sharing crucial information with Pakistan handlers, confirmed senior UP ATS officials here in Lucknow. The two accused were arrested in continuation to further investigation to explore the network of the suspected ISI agent, Shahzad Wahab, 35, who was arrested in Moradabad on Sunday. (For Representation)

Sharing a press note, the ATS officials said the accused arrested from GB Nagar identified as Mohd Harun, 45, of Seelampur, Delhi, was sharing crucial information with another Pakistani ISI operative working under diplomatic cover at the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi ‘Muzammil Hussain’, who was shunted out of India by being declared persona non grata on Wednesday, and told to leave the country within 24 hours.

The second accused arrested was identified as Tufail Maqsood, 34, of Jaitpura, Varanasi, who was allegedly in touch with at least 600 Pakistani mobile numbers and was sharing sensitive information related to national security of the country, they added.

A senior ATS official said one Mohd Harun, who was into scrap business, initially came in touch with Muzammil Hussain while trying to procure visa to visit his relatives’ place in Pakistan and started working as his agent by getting him clients to facilitate visas in return of money.

He said the accused later used to transfer the same money to different people as instructed by Muzammil Hussain. He said Harun even directly shared crucial information related to national security.

Another ATS official said Tufail seems to be highly radicalised as he used to share videos of banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Tehreek-e-Labbek’s leader Maulana Shaad Rizvi and content related to revenge of Babri mosque demolition.

He said the accused was apparently honey trapped by ISI agents through fake social media profile of a woman named Nafeesa, the resident of Pakistan’s Faisalabad. He said the accused was in touch with the woman’s profile and shared several crucial information on the same.

He said Tufail’s activities came under radar as he was in touch with as many as 600 Pakistan mobile numbers and continuously sharing crucial information related to the national security to them. He said Tufail was arrested near his residence in Adampur locality of Varanasi.

The senior ATS official confirmed that two separate FIRs under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita section 148 for conspiring to commit offences related to waging, attempting to wage, or abetting the waging of war against the country and 152 section for act that endanger the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India had been registered against the two accused with the ATS police station in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow and further interrogation was going on.

Shahzad of Rampur had reportedly recruited 20 people, including three women, to spy for Pakistan’s secret agency and provided them funds on the instructions of his ISI handlers operating from across the border.

Shahzad was apprehended by the UP ATS on Sunday night, following inputs about his alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling and espionage activities for the ISI.

He travelled to Pakistan several times over the years and was allegedly smuggling cosmetics, clothes, spices and other items across the border, it was alleged.