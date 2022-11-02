UP: Attack on security personnel amid liquor mafia’s arrest; 9 injured

At least nine security personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the excise department, were injured and three vehicles damaged in separate attacks that took place in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and East Champaran on Tuesday night.

Muzaffarpur’s excise superintendent Sanjay Rai said that ASI Mohan Ram, and five other personnel of the excise department, were attacked in Kothiya village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kanti police station. The attack took place during the raid after being tipped off about the sale of liquor in the area late on Tuesday evening.

The attacks were allegedly carried out by people involved in the illegal sale of liquor.

“In reaction to the arrest of three liquor mafias, a large number of villagers attacked the team and freed the liquor mafias from our custody. Three of the six personnel sustained grievous injuries, while two vehicles were damaged in the attack,” said the excise superintendent.

“The injured personnel were immediately rushed to the hospital,” he added.

Notably, a case has been registered by the Muzaffarpur’s Kanti Police on Wednesday, naming eight accused.

“Raids are on to arrest the attackers,” said Jayant Kant, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Muzaffarpur.

Meanwhile, in another incident that took place on Tuesday, three police personnel were injured and a vehicle was damaged after an attack on the police team by nearly 50 people in Raghunathpur village. The village falls under the Ramgarhwa police station limits of East Champaran.

“We had definite information about the sale of Nepali wine in the presence of illegal liquor trader Ganesh Thakur. Just when the police were about to catch Thakur, about 50 people attacked the police team in which three cops were injured and a window pane of a vehicle was damaged,” said Inderjeet Paswan, station house officer (SHO), Ramgarhwa police station.

No arrest has been made as yet, he added.