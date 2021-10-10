Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP BJP chief says politics is meant for serving people, not crushing them under Fortuner
lucknow news

UP BJP chief says politics is meant for serving people, not crushing them under Fortuner

Joining politics doesn’t mean engaging in corruption or to rob people, says UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh
UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh at a party meeting in Lucknow on Sunday. (TWITTER IMAGE )
Published on Oct 10, 2021 11:32 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Highlighting the qualities of a good leader, Uttar Pradesh (UP) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday said politics is “meant to serve the people, not to crush them under Fortuner.”

He said this while addressing cadres of the BJP minority wing at the Scientific Convention Centre in Lucknow on Sunday.

The UP BJP chief’s remarks came a day after Ashish Mishra, son of union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, was arrested on Saturday night. He was earlier named as an accused in the case of killing of four farmers who were allegedly run over by a car in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. Farmer groups and Opposition leaders have claimed that the minister’s son was also there in the car that ran over people, triggering violence that left four more dead though Ashish has consistently denied the charge.

Addressing the meeting of BJP’s minority cell, the UP BJP chief said: “Joining politics doesn’t mean engaging in corruption or to rob people. It doesn’t mean running people under Fortuner. Your behaviour will fetch votes. I would feel elated if people of the lane in which you live praise you. That’s why we work in the party. .. not to scare neighbours and make them hide on seeing you.”

RELATED STORIES

The UP BJP chief also highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on clean politics, ensured the poor have a bank account and other basic amenities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Third phase of Mission Shakti proved fruitful in punishing criminals’

End stir, seek solution via talks: UPPCL chairman to engineers

Adolescent girls breaking taboo around health and hygiene

Danish PM visits Taj Mahal, calls it beautiful
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP